5 . John Abraham's filmography after Dhoom

5

John Abraham has completed 21 years in Bollywood. After Dhoom, John proved his acting chops with his performance in films like Taxi No 9211, Garam Masala, New York, Madras Cafe, Housefull 2, Shootout At Wadala, Batla House, and Satyameva Jayate. In 2012, John even turned producer, and backed content-driven films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe. On the work front, John was last seen in The Diplomat, which was also produced under his banner.