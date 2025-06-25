2 . Why Reshma Aur Shera tanked?

Reshma Aur Shera was released in cinemas on July 23, 1971. The film won critical acclaim, but it tanked at the box office. Reshma Aur Shera was a major commercial failure, leading to a major financial loss to Sunil Dutt. Apart from the audience rejection, another significant reason behind the failure was the complete re-shoot of the film. The movie was first directed by Sukhdev. However, Dutt wasn't satisfied with the final cut. Thus, he reshot the movie, which caused him a loss of Rs 60 lakh.