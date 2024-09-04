This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

Here's all you need to know about the actress who became star 19 but now lives in poverty.
This actress who became a star with her debut film, won a National Award at just 19, got stuck with just bold roles and sex scenes in Bollywood. One controversy ruined her career and forced her to take supporting roles. She now lives away from the glamour industry, in poverty. She is none other than Rehana Sultan.
1. Who is Rehana Sultan?
Rehana Sultan is a veteran Bollywood actress and first graduate from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to bag a lead role in a Bollywood film. Though she became a star overnight, her stardom ended too soon.
2. Rehana Sultan Bollywood journey
Rehana Sultan made her grand Bollywood debut in the movie Dastak in 1970, at the age of 19 in a rather bold role. Her next film, Chetna, was offered to her before the release of her first one. The film focussed on the rehabilitation of sex workers but became more infamous for Rehana’s bold scenes. The film also won Rehana her National Award for Best Actress.
3. Controversy that ruined her career
When Chetna was released, the actress' performance did win hearts, however, there was substantial controversy over the film’s provocative poster as well. This led to her being typecast in mostly bold roles.
4. Rehana Sultan stuck with bold roles
After Chetna and Dastak’s success, Rehana was largely offered only bold roles that required her to shoot sex scenes. She started rejecting films and chose to do supporting roles instead. She did work in successful films like Khote Sikkay, Agent Vinod, and Kissa Kursi Ka but most of her work went unnoticed.
5. Rehana Sultan living in poverty
Rehana Sultan tied the knot with filmmaker BR Ishara, who made Chetna, in 1984. Soon Rehana moved away from cinema and after Ishara’s death in 2012, Rehana moved away from the limelight and began living as a recluse. In 2018, it was reported that the actress was living in poverty. The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) reportedly even gave her financial assistance.
6. Bollywood celebs help ailing Rehana Sultan
Rehana Sultan, a veteran actor, recently underwent cardiac valve replacement surgery due to severe breathing issues. She currently lives in Mumbai with her brother and has been facing a significant financial crisis eventually causing delay in her treatement. Now, Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, and Ramesh Taurani have stepped forward to provide her with financial assistancez