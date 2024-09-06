This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Here's a look at the actress who was thrown out of acting school and went into debt.
This actress who was thrown out of acting school became a star with her debut film. However, despite giving 3 back to back hits early in his career, the actress failed to become a top heroine. The actress we are talking about has worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Anil Kapoor. She is none other than Bhumi Pednekar.
1. Bhumi Pednekar expelled from acting school
Bhumi Pednekar is an outsider who has become a star in Bollywood. The actress revealed in an interview that she forced her parents to enroll in an acting school and took a loan of Rs 13 lakhs for the same. However, she was thrown out of the acting school for not being disciplined and was left in debt.
2. Bhumi Pednekar casting director
After being expelled from the acting school, Bhumi Pednekar started to look for jobs. She then landed a job as a casting assistant at Yash Raj Films and revealed on Karan Johar's show once that she loved Parineeti Chopra’s audition and spontaneity but was left unimpressed with Disha Patani’s audition.
3. Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood journey
Bhumi Pednekar started her Bollywood journey with Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress gained 27 Kg for her role in the film and later lost 33 kg to get back into shape. The film turned out to be a major success which was followed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan making her a star. She has further worked in several hits like Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh.
4. Bhumi Pednekar fees and net worth
Despite giving 3 back to back hits, she never became the top heroine in Bollywood but leads a luxurious life. Bhumi Pednekar reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of over Rs 15 crore.
5. Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a huge fan following of 9.4 million followers on Instagram. The actress often blesses her followers' feed with her glamourous photos and with details about her upcoming projects.
6. Bhumi Pednekar upcoming movies
Bhumi Pednekar recently impressed everyone with her performance in Bhakshak. She is now all set to star in Netflix's series The Royals which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Chunky Panday among others