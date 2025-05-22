5 . Asha Parekh on why she never got married

5

Despite the age difference between them, Asha deeply cared for Nasir. However, she never wanted to come between him and his family. In an interview, she said, “I didn’t want to break anyone’s home.” In another interview, Asha joked about her single status and said, "Marriages are made by God, but maybe He forgot to make mine." At an event in 2017, Asha said, “For me, a good marriage mattered more than just getting married. I didn’t want to marry just for the sake of having that title.”

These days, she enjoys travelling with her close friends like Helen and Waheeda Rehman. Thanks to Helen, Asha also shares a warm bond with Salman Khan’s family.