3 . Dil To Pagal Hai rejected by five leading actresses

Yash Chopra instantly finalised Shah Rukh and Madhuri for the roles of Rahul and Pooja, but the casting of the second female lead Nisha took a lot of time. Juhi Chawla didn't wish to play the supporting role as she had played the leading lady in Chopra's previous film Darr in 1993. Kajol refused the film as she thought that the role wasn't substantial enough. Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon declined the film due to unknown reasons. Urmila Matondkar, who even shot for a single day, opted out at the last moment. Finally, Karisma Kapoor came to Chopra's rescue and agreed to play Nisha.