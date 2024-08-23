This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This film marked the directorial debut of a popular writer and despite having two superstars in it, the movie was a major box office flop.
A remake is often considered a safe bet at the box office. However, not every remake turned successful. Today, we will discuss a film starring Salman Khan that was anticipated before the release. But, when the movie finally hit cinemas, it turned out to become a huge box office disappointment.
1. God Tussi Great Ho
In 2008, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan came together for the comedy-drama God Tussi Great Ho. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Sohail Khan in the key roles. The movie marked the directorial debut of Rumi Jaffry.
2. God Tussi Great Ho was remake of...
God Tussi Great Ho was the remake of the Hollywood classic, Jim Carrey's comedy blockbuster Bruce Almighty (2003). The movie also stars Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, who played God.
3. God Tussi Great Ho was delayed for 3 years
As per the media reports, God Tussi Great Ho was delayed for three years for various reasons. Reportedly, the film got delayed due to Amitabh Bachchan's health issues. There was also that Priyanka and Salman didn't get along well on the sets, and that further affected the shooting.
4. God Tussi Great Ho was banned in UAE, Kuwait?
As per the media reports, the film was banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. As Times of India and Hindustan Times reported, the movie 'violated' the teachings of Islam, thus the movie was not screened there.
5. Box office collection of God Tussi Great Ho
The film was released in cinemas on August 15, 2008. Made in the reported budget of Rs 21 crores, the movie's nett gross was only Rs 12.51 crores.
Read: Rajkummar Rao says he 'enjoyed' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, reacts to glorification of grey characters: 'If you want to...'
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.