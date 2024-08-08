trendingPhotosDetail

English

3100963

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

Salman Khan has been part of the biggest blockbusters, but today we will discuss one of his biggest flops from the 90s.

Salman Khan was once called the hit machine of Bollywood, who gave back-to-back Rs 100-crore grosser blockbusters from 2011-2015. However, even he has seen low phases in his career. Today, we will discuss one of his films where Salman tried his best to make his fans laugh but ended up becoming one of the biggest flops of 1999.

1. Hello Brother- When three Khans couldn't deliver a hit

1/6 Salman's youngest brother, Sohail Khan directed the 1999 comedy-drama, which starred Salman and Arbaaz Khan as the lead. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever, the late Neeraj Vora, Shakti Kapoor, and the late Razak Khan in key roles.

2. Hello Brother was rejected by...

2/6 As per the media reports, before Arbaaz Khan, Sanjay Dutt was approached for the role, but he opted out due to his busy schedule. Even Karisma Kapoor was considered for the female lead, but she also rejected the film.

3. Hello Brother is based on...

3/6 Hello Brother is based on the Malayalam superhit Aayushkalam (1992), which was inspired by the Hollywood films Ghost and Heart Condition. Hello Brother also borrowed scenes from The Mask, Ghazab.

4. Box office collection of Hello Brother

4/6 Made in the budget of 9 crores, the film grossed Rs 21 crores worldwide. Despite grossing double the budget, the film was announced flop at the box office.

5. When Salim Khan criticised Hello Brother

5/6 After the film's release, even Salman's father criticised the film. As per IMDb, Salim Khan felt the film flopped because the roles were miscast. He said Arbaaz Khan should have done the role of the ghost as there were no expectations from him.