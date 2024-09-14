trendingPhotosDetail

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Before Golmaal Returns, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi came together with another comedy film. Sadly the movie failed to entertain the audience and flopped in cinemas.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are among the most promising actor-director duo. Whenever they came together, they created history. However, they do have one red mark on the report card after Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006). This film was also considered as the next big franchise. But sadly the film failed at the box office.

1. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Sunday

1/5 In Diwali 2008, Rohit Shetty created dhamaka at the box office with Golmaal Returns. However, months before this film, he came up with another film, Sunday. This film was expected to be the next big thing from team Golmaal. But sadly the movie couldn't repeat the success of their previous collaboration.

2. Sunday was the remake of...

2/5 The comedy thriller was the official remake of the Telugu film Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005). The neo-noir crime thriller starred Jagapathi Babu, Charmy and Shashank in the key roles.

3. Why Sunday was called next Golmaal

3/5 After giving the laugh-riot Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Rohit Shetty made another comedy film with almost the same cast as his 2006 film. Sunday had an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, the late Irrfan, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murli Sharma, and a cameo appearance by Tusshar.

4. Box office collection of Sunday

4/5 Sunday was released in the cinemas on February 1, 2008. As Box Office India reported, made in the reported budget of 22 crores, the net gross of the film was Rs 20 crores.