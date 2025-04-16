4 . Box office collection of Murder 3

Murder 3 was released in cinemas on February 15, 2013. The movie met with mixed responses from critics and audiences, and it bombed at the box office. Made in the reported budget of Rs 15 crores, the net gross of the movie was only Rs 18 crore. The worldwide gross was Rs 27 crores. Compared to Murder 2, the movie was an epic disappointment. The second instalment of the film grossed Rs 67 crores worldwide.