2 . Besharam was boycotted by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's fans

The theatrical trailer of Besharam was slammed by SRK and Salman's fans as there were dialogues and references to these superstars and their films, which looked like a sly dig at them.

Late Rishi played Inspector Chulbul Chautala. In the movie, Ranbir tells Rishi, "Sirf Chulbul naam rakhne se koi Dabangg nahi ban jata." In another scene, Ranbir is shown peeing near a mustard farm and sings the iconic song from SRK's DDLJ, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.

These references left SRK, and Salman fans upset, and they boycotted the film and gave negative reviews to the trailer on YouTube.

Watch theatrical trailer of Besharam