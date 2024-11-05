BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 05, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam
In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor turned Besharam for Abhinav Singh Kashyap. The action comedy had a major hype before its release, as it was the first film of Ranbir with his parents, Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Singh. Besharam was Abhinav's second film after Salman Khan's Dabangg.
2.Besharam was boycotted by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's fans
The theatrical trailer of Besharam was slammed by SRK and Salman's fans as there were dialogues and references to these superstars and their films, which looked like a sly dig at them.
Late Rishi played Inspector Chulbul Chautala. In the movie, Ranbir tells Rishi, "Sirf Chulbul naam rakhne se koi Dabangg nahi ban jata." In another scene, Ranbir is shown peeing near a mustard farm and sings the iconic song from SRK's DDLJ, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.
These references left SRK, and Salman fans upset, and they boycotted the film and gave negative reviews to the trailer on YouTube.
Watch theatrical trailer of Besharam
3.Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam took bumper opening, but crashed
Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam was released on the festive holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2013. The movie opened on a bumper note, collecting Rs 21.55 crore. However, the negative reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth hampered the film. Besharam crashed on the second day itself and became a flop.
4.Box office collection of Besharam
Besharam was made on a reported budget of Rs 83 crores, and the net gross collection of the film in India was Rs 59.88 crores. The worldwide gross of the film was Rs 95 crores, but it was a major box office failure.
5.Besharam ended Abhinav Singh Kashyap's career
The failure of Besharam 'almost' ended Ranbir Kapoor's career. But, he bounced back with Tamasha. However, after Besharam tanked Abhinav Singh Kashyap's career ended, and he couldn't revive himself in Bollywood.
Also read: Salman Khan's biggest Diwali flop, was remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned only...
