This 'progressive' TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

3/5

Kora Kagaz revolves around Pooja (Renuka Shahane) who gets married and her husband (Amit Behl) leaves her because he falls in love with another girl. But Pooja decides to stay in her in-laws' house instead of going to her parents' house. Renuka studies while staying in her in-laws' house and dreams of getting a job. While living in her in-laws' house, Pooja's brother-in-law Ravi (Salil) gets attracted to her and they fall in love. After this, the hurdles Pooja faces form the rest of the series.