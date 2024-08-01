This 'progressive' TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Let's take a look at one of the progressive TV series from the 90s that was directed by Bollywood's veteran star Asha Parekh.
Over the past few years, the 'absurd content' of television series has been widely discussed and questioned among the netizens. Many internet users do mention shows from the 1990s as 'progressive', 'path-breaking' gems they miss. Today, we will discuss one such series which was directed by Bollywood's superstar, and is still praised by the audience as a 'masterpiece'.
1. Kora Kagaz: The TV show that is still considered as a 'gem'
Asha Parekh directed and produced the Hindi TV series Kora Kagaz which became one of the most popular TV shows in the 1990s. The series was started on October 27, 1998, and it ran until January 17, 2002, on Star Plus.
2. This former Indian cricketer was the hero of Kora Kagaz
The 169-episodic series was led by Renuka Shahane and former Indian cricketer Salil Ankola. The show had an ensemble cast including, Amit Behl, Anil Dhawan, Uttara Baokar, Smita Bansal, and Gauri Tonk.
3. The basic plot of Kora Kagaz
Kora Kagaz revolves around Pooja (Renuka Shahane) who gets married and her husband (Amit Behl) leaves her because he falls in love with another girl. But Pooja decides to stay in her in-laws' house instead of going to her parents' house. Renuka studies while staying in her in-laws' house and dreams of getting a job. While living in her in-laws' house, Pooja's brother-in-law Ravi (Salil) gets attracted to her and they fall in love. After this, the hurdles Pooja faces form the rest of the series.
4. Kora Kagaz wasn't a daily soap
Unlike today, Kora Kagaz wasn't a daily soap. Kora Kagaz was first telecasted every Tuesday at 8.30 pm and later shifted to every Thursday at 9 pm. Fans used to wait for a whole week to watch the next episode of the series
5. Renuka Shahane: The star of Indian television
With the success of Kora Kagaz, and the cultural magazine show, Surabhi, Renuka Shahane became a household name, and she was considered a star of Indian television.
