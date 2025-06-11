1 . Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new big achievement

1

Ravie Dubey (also known as Ravi Dubey) and his wife, Punjabi superstar Sargun Mehta, are among the power couple who have made an empire for themselves on their own. The couple started their journey with television, and now they own a successful production house, Dreamiyata Dramaa. The couple have now moved to a new home, in Freda One, Bandra. This is the same building where Aamir Khan used to live.