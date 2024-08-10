This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

3/6

As per the media reports, Vivek Mushran wasn't the first choice for the film. Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were offered the film, but they rejected it. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan was also approached for a guest appearance but rejected the role, it went to Jackie Shroff. Even the late actress Divya Bharti reportedly gave a screen test for the film, but Ghai considered her 'too young' for the role.