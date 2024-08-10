This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This film was the third highest-grossing film of 1991, and it also marked the debut of Manisha Koirala and Vivek Mushran.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai was known as The showman of Bollywood, who has given several blockbusters, including Kaalicharan, Karma, Vidhaata, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Taal, and Pardes. One of his films reunited two superstars after three decades, and it also marked the debut of Manisha Koirala and Vivek Mushran.
1. Saudagar
Directed by Subhash Ghai, Saudagar was a romantic drama with Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in the lead. After 32 years of Paigham (1959), this film reunited two powerhouse performers.
2. The ensemble star cast of Saudagar
Apart from Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, Saudagar also starred Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Saudagar also marked the debut of Manisha Koirala and Vivek Mushran.
3. Actors who rejected Saudagar
As per the media reports, Vivek Mushran wasn't the first choice for the film. Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were offered the film, but they rejected it. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan was also approached for a guest appearance but rejected the role, it went to Jackie Shroff. Even the late actress Divya Bharti reportedly gave a screen test for the film, but Ghai considered her 'too young' for the role.
4. Saudagar was inspired from...
Subhash Ghai's directorial was inspired by William Shakespeare's iconic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The movie also has a few references to the Indian epic Mahabharata.
5. Box office collection of Saudagar
Saudagar was released in the cinemas on August 9, 1991. As Box Office India reported, Saudagar grossed Rs 15.75 crores, making it the third highest-grossing film of 1991.
6. Saudagar was Dilip Kumar's last hit
Saudagar was Dilip Kumar's last major hit. After Saudagar, Dilip started Kalinga and he refused all acting offers because he wanted to concentrate on Kalinga which was never made after it was 70% complete. Then he acted in F.C. Mehra's Qila which was his last release.
