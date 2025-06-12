4 . Priya Gill left films, became homeless?

By 2006, Priya disappeared from films. It is said that she got heartbroken over a controversial video about her being homeless and struggling to afford food. A video claimed Gill to be eating food from the Gurudwara, which was meant for residents. However, the video was later proven to be fake. But by then, the damage was done. Heartbroken Priya left the industry.