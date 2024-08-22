trendingPhotosDetail

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

In the year when Govinda and David Dhawan made people laugh with Jodi No 1, there was another film of the actor-director duo that was rejected by the masses.

Govinda and director David Dhawan were a terrific duo who gave the biggest comedy blockbusters in the 90s, and early 2000. However, today we will discuss one of their films that was rejected by the audience, and it was called an 'unfunny rip-off' of a Hollywood classic.

1. Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

1/5 Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (also known as Kyunki Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta) was directed by David Dhawan and was the 15th film with the actor and director. The movie also marked the debut of Ekta Kapoor as a film producer. The movie stars Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Sharad Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

2. Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was inspired from...

2/5 Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was inspired by the Hollywood classic comedy, Jim Carrey's Liar Liar (1997). The official poster of Govinda's film was copied from Jim Carrey's Me, Myself & Irene (2000).

3. Actors who rejected Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

3/5 As per the media reports, Shah Rukh Khan was considered for the lead role, but he rejected the film, and Govinda was finalised. Similarly, Saif Ali Khan was approached to play a supporting role, but he also rejected the film, and Sharad Kapoor replaced him.

4. Box office collection of Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

4/5 Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was released in the cinemas on September 21, 2001, and clashed with Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar's Ajnabee. Made in the reported budget of Rs 8.50 crore, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta's total nett gross was Rs 7.95 crores.