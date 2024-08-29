First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

Here's all you need to know about the actress who gave the first Rs 1000-crore Indian film
This actress, who gave the first Rs 1000-crore film, failed to make her mark in Bollywood. In the last 19 years, the actress has given no hits in Bollywood but is still called a star. The actress we are talking about recently impressed everyone with her performance in Stree 2. She is none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.
1. Who is Tamannaah Bhatia?
Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. She started learning acting at the age of 13 and at the age of 16, she made her acting debut. She has now featured in over 85 films and has given several hits and blockbusters achieving the star status.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia success in South
Tamannaah Bhatia made her Telugu cinema debut with Sree and Tamil cinema debut with Kedi in 2006. Her first release in 2007 was Viyabari; despite the film's struggles at the box office, her performances garnered critical acclaim. She achieved a career breakthrough with her subsequent films Happy Days and Kalloori. Her recent Tamil films Jailer and Aranmanai 4 were a huge success at the box office.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia first Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film
Tamannaah Bhatia starred in Baahubali: The Begining and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The second part was the first film to earn Rs 1000 crore in India. Her performance in the film alongside Prabhas was much appreciated by the audience.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia Bollywood journey
Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut alongside Samir Aftab in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, however, it failed at the box office. She then starred in several movies like Humshakals, Himmatwala and Entertainment and more, however, none of her films were a success at the box office
5. Tamannaah Bhatia net worth
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for a song and Rs 3 crore per film. She lives a luxurious life and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 120 crore.
6. Tamannaah Bhatia in Stree 2
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently winning praise for her dance performance in Stree 2. The song from the film 'Aaj Ki Raat' has become a chartbuster and the film has broken several box office records emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.