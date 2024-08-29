First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

This actress, who gave the first Rs 1000-crore film, failed to make her mark in Bollywood. In the last 19 years, the actress has given no hits in Bollywood but is still called a star. The actress we are talking about recently impressed everyone with her performance in Stree 2. She is none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.