4 . How Rishi Kapoor health took a toll after Karz's failure

The late actor, Rishi Kapoor, had great hopes from Karz. However, when the film flopped, he was shattered. Rishi, in his autobiography Khullam Khulla, revealed that Karz's failure made him fall into 'deep depression'. He said, "I lost my nerve, sinking into a deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I’d sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water. I felt every ounce of confidence drain out of me. Karz had held great promise, I had thought it would do wonders for my career. When that didn’t happen, I was shattered."