This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Saif Ali Khan, Rangoon is one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the period romantic war drama Rangoon featured Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut in the leading roles. The film was made in Rs 80 crore, but couldn't even recover half of its budget and was one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.
1. Rangoon starred 3 superstars including 2 star kids
Rangoon became one of the most awaited films since its announcement due to its lead cast. It had Kangana Ranaut, who has always voiced her opinion against nepotism, sharing screen space with two star kids - Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and late Indian cricketer Mansoon Ali Khan Pataudi, and Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem.
2. Rangoon was set in World War II
The Vishal Bhardwaj film was set in World War II and its characters were inspired by real-life figures. Ranaut played the film star Miss Julia, based on the Australian actress Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, famous stuntwoman who ruled Hindi action films in 1930s and 1940s. Khan's Rustom Billimoria was based on the famous producer Homi Wadia who bankrolled Fearless Nadia's films and eventually married her in 1961. Kapoor played Jamadar Nawab Malik, a fictional freedom fighter fighting for Indian independence with Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.
3. When Kangana Ranaut scolded Saif Ali Khan while filiming intimate scene
As per a Deccan Chronicle report, when Kangana and Saif were filming an intimate scene in Rangoon, the Omkara actor was in a fun mood and started making amusing faces. This didn't go well down with the Panga actress, who scolded him and asked him not to joke around. Director Bhardwaj had to calm her down as he told her, "Relax Kangana, Saif is just joking", as per the report.
4. Saif, Kangana, Shahid promoted Rangoon on Koffee With Karan
Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shahid Kapoor came to the fifth season of the Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan to promote Rangoon in February 2017. It became one of the most talked about episodes in the show's history as Kangana called Karan "flagbearer of nepotism" and "movie mafia" while sitting in front of him on the Koffee couch.
5. Rangoon at the box office
Though Rangoon received positive reviews from the critics, it was completely rejected by the audiences. Made in Rs 80 crore, the romantic war drama was one of the biggest Bollywood flops in the last decade. The film couldn't even recover half of its budget as it earned just Rs 20 crore in India and grossed Rs 40 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.
6. Vishal Bhardwaj said he should have disowned Rangoon
The visual effects in Rangoon's climax were dubbed substandard. Reflecting upon the same, Vishal Bhardwaj told Mid-Day last year, "I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not right in the final scene. That kind of pressure. Everyone’s like, 'No, it will be a huge loss.' At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn't go like that. I should have disowned the movie."