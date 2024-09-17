This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

6/6

The visual effects in Rangoon's climax were dubbed substandard. Reflecting upon the same, Vishal Bhardwaj told Mid-Day last year, "I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not right in the final scene. That kind of pressure. Everyone’s like, 'No, it will be a huge loss.' At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn't go like that. I should have disowned the movie."