trendingPhotosDetail

English

3108807

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film was planned in 1974 with Rajesh Khanna, but the superstar made them wait for a year, and then he was replaced by Feroz Khan.

The late Feroz Khan earned the title of the style icon of Bollywood. He was also known as the cowboy of Bollywood. But do you know the film that established this image? This movie helped him establish as the popular style icon, and brought him in the league of superstar.

1. Kaala Sona

1/5 Director Ravikant Nagaich made the Hindi-language curry Western film Kaala Sona, with an ensemble cast including Feroz Khan, Parveen Babi, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Danny Denzongpa, Helen, Durga Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, and Bhagwan Dada.

2. Kaala Sona was originally planned with...

2/5 As per IMDb, Rajesh Khanna was the original choice for the film. The producer signed him for the film, but he kept delaying the shoot due to his other prior commitments. A year later, Rajesh returned the signing amount, and that's how Feroz Khan got Kaala Sona.

3. How Kaala Sona made Feroz Khan superstar?

3/5 Feroz Khan gave two back-to-back blockbusters in 1975. Before Kaala Sona, Feroz was seen in his home production, Dharmatma. The success of his previous film with Kaala Sona boosted Feroz Khan's career and brought him into the league of superstars. Feroz's cowboy persona in Kaala Sona also impacted the masses, and that further strengthened his stardom.

4. Rajesh Khanna was upset with the producers of Kaala Sona?

4/5 As per IMDb, Rajesh Khanna was to give the clap for the film at the muharat. But he later refused to attend the function out of anger. Reportedly, Rajesh was upset as producers didn't wait for him and signed Feroz Khan.