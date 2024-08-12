This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5/5

Laila Majnu was re-released in the theatres on August 9 last week. The film earned Rs 25 lakh on Friday, saw a jump of 200% on Saturday with the collections of Rs 75 lakh, and added another Rs 1 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 2.15 crore. The romantic drama is set to become the first film (arguably) to earn more in its re-release than its initial run.