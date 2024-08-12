This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

Starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, Laila Majnu is storming the box office after its re-release last week.
Headlined by Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama Laila Majnu was a major commercial flop when it released in 2018. Gradually, the movie gained cult status, and is now seeing packed theatres across India after it re-released last week.
1. Laila Majnu cast - Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri
Laila Majnu was the third film of its lead actors, Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri. Avinash followed it up with sincere performances in Bulbbul, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and Bambai Meri Jaan, while Triptii highly impressed the audiences in her next two films Bulbbul and Qala. The actress became a 'national crush' after Animal's release last year and is now flooded with film offers.
2. Laila Majnu is not directed by Imtiaz Ali
Many people have the misconception that Laila Majnu is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz wrote the film with his younger brother Sajid Ali, who directed the film. Sajid's first film Banana was made a decade back, but it was released earlier this year on ZEE5 with its title changed to Woh Bhi Din The. Thus, the 2018 release Laila Majnu became his official directorial debut.
3. Laila Majnu bombed at box office
When Laila Majnu was released in 2018, the film had bombed at the box office. Even with a minimal budget of Rs 10 crore, it had only earned Rs 2.70 crore net and Rs 3.20 crore gross in India, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. As Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri weren't famous then, they failed to attract the people to the theatres.
4. Laila Majnu cult status
After its digital release on ZEE5, Laila Majnu gradually attained a cult following. Another major reason behind its cult staus is its wonderful music composed by Joi Barua and Niladri Kumar. Aahista, O Meri Laila, Tum, Hafiz Hafiz, and Sarphiri are lovely compositions crooned by Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal.
5. Laila Majnu re-release
Laila Majnu was re-released in the theatres on August 9 last week. The film earned Rs 25 lakh on Friday, saw a jump of 200% on Saturday with the collections of Rs 75 lakh, and added another Rs 1 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 2.15 crore. The romantic drama is set to become the first film (arguably) to earn more in its re-release than its initial run.