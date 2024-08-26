Search icon
This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Featuring Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, Kahaani is one of the best suspense thrillers made in Indian cinema.

  Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 26, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani was released in 2012 and became a blockbuster. The film's perfect screenplay, fantastic performances, solid direction, gripping narrative, and shocking climax wowed the audiences and critics. Vidya Balan won several awards for her amazing act as Vidya Bagchi. Amitabh Bachchan didn't appear on screen, but made a special impact in the film through his voice.

1. Kahaani at the box office

Made in just Rs 8 crore, Kahaani went on to become a blockbuster and grossed Rs 104 crore worldwide. It even ran for more than 50 days in the theatres. The Sujoy Ghosh film is regarded as one of the best suspense thrillers made in Indian cinema.

2. Kahaani is Parambrata Chatterjee's Bollywood debut

Kahaani marked the Bollywood debut of the Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who played Satyoki 'Rana' Sinha. He assists Vidya's pregnant character in finding her missing husband in Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival.

3. Bob Biswas became a cult character

The 2012 release also marked the Bollywood debut of Saswata Chatterjee, who played the serial killer Bob Biswas. Even though he appeared for just 8 minutes on the screen, Bob Biswas became a cult character and even led to its spin-off film.

4. Amitabh Bachchan's role in Kahaani

Amitabh Bachchan sang the Bengali patriotic song Ekla Cholo Re in the Kahaani soundtrack. The superstar also provided a voice-over in the climax equating Vidya's character killing the terrorist responsible for the poisonous gas attack in the Kolkata Metro to Maa Durga slaying the evil Mahishasura.

5. Kahaani won 3 National Film Awards

Kahaani won three National Awards. Sujoy Ghosh won Best Screenplay (Original), Namrata Joshi won Best Editing, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was given a Special Jury Award at the 60th National Film Awards.

6. Kahaani sequel and spin-off

The spiritual sequel titled Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh was released in 2016. Featuring Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal, the film failed to match upto the success of its original. A spin-off titled Bob Biswas, in which Abhishek Bachchan replaced Saswata Chatterjee and played the titular serial killer, was released directly on ZEE5 in 2021. It marked Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Ghosh's directorial debut and received mixed reviews.

