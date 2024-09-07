This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

1/6

Shahid Kapoor gave a brilliant performance as Haider Meer in Haider, and didn't even take a single penny for the same. In an interview with Film Companion last year, the actor shared the reason behind doing the film for free as he said, "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free.'" Shahid went on to win his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.