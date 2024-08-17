trendingPhotosDetail

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This movie marked the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee, and despite no major stars, the film became a critical and commercial success.

Dibakar Banerjee is one of the most talented directors of Bollywood. His movies may not earned a truckload of money, but still remembered for giving out genuine laughs, and unique concepts. Today, we will discuss his directorial debut, a film with no big stars, yet it became one of the most-loved movies of that year.

1. Khosla Ka Ghosla

1/6 Director Dibakar Banerjee made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama Khosla Ka Ghosla. The film was led by renowned actors, including Anupam Kher, Praveen Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, the late Naveen Nischol, Tara Sharma, and Boman Irani.

2. When Khosla Ka Ghosla had no buyers

2/6 Reportedly, Dibakar Banerjee completed the film in 2004, but couldn't find buyers. No one was ready to distribute the movie, and it was stuck for two years. Later, UTV decided to distribute the comedy-drama, and that's how Khosla Ka Ghosla finally got a theatrical release.

3. Rishi Kapoor rejected Khosla Ka Ghosla for...

3/6 As per the media reports, the late Rishi Kapoor was approached for the film, to play the role of cunning Kishen Khurrana. However, Rishi was unsure about the role, thus he rejected it, and Boman Irani got the role.

4. Box office collection of Khosla Ka Ghosla

4/6 Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in cinemas on September 22, 2006. Made in the reported budget of Rs 3.75 crores, the film grossed Rs 6 crores in India.

5. Khosla Ka Ghosla won National Award

5/6 The Dibakar Banerjee's directorial won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards.