This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is one of the best crime thrillers made in Indian cinema.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the 2018 black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun is regarded as one of the best films made in Indian cinema in this century. The movie had multiple twists and turns, and a shocking climax, that left the audiences confused and surprised.
1. Andhadhun cast
Andhadhun was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Ayushmann plays Akash, who fakes being a blind piano player and gets himself embroiled in a former actor's murder committed by his wife Simi, essayed by Tabu. Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manav Vij formed the supporting cast.
2. Andhadhun box office
Made in just Rs 32 crore, Andhadhun collected Rs 106 crore gross globally upon its release in October 2018. In April 2019, the crime thriller was released in China as Piano Player and minted Rs 334 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross earnings to Rs 440 crore. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is one of the most profitable Bollywood films.
3. Andhadhun was first offered to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Before Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan had offered Andhadhun to Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In 2021, Kapoor revealed how he lost out the film during his Q&A session on Instagram. When one netizen asked him, "Do you regret passing on Andhadhun? What made you not do the film?", Harsh replied, "This is a misconception. I actually had said yes to the film upon hearing it. But Bhavesh Joshi got delayed and my dates were not working out so I lost the film." Bhavesh Joshi Superhero bombed at the box office upon its release in 2018, but has gained a cult following in the recent years.
4. Andhadhun won three National Film Awards
After impressing the audiences and critics worldwide, Andhadhun won three National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi to Sriram Raghavan, Best Actor to Ayushmann Khurrana, and Best Screenplay to Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.
5. Andhadhun remakes
Andhadhun has been remade thrice in the south Indian languages. Its Telugu remake Maestro, headlined by Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Malayalam remake Bhramam, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas, were OTT releases on Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video, respectively, in 2021. The Tamil remake Andhagan, starring Prashanth and Simran, was released in the theatres this Friday on August 9, 2024.