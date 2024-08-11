Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101696
HomePhotos

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is one of the best crime thrillers made in Indian cinema.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 11, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the 2018 black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun is regarded as one of the best films made in Indian cinema in this century. The movie had multiple twists and turns, and a shocking climax, that left the audiences confused and surprised.

1. Andhadhun cast

Andhadhun cast
1/5

Andhadhun was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Ayushmann plays Akash, who fakes being a blind piano player and gets himself embroiled in a former actor's murder committed by his wife Simi, essayed by Tabu. Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manav Vij formed the supporting cast.

2. Andhadhun box office

Andhadhun box office
2/5

Made in just Rs 32 crore, Andhadhun collected Rs 106 crore gross globally upon its release in October 2018. In April 2019, the crime thriller was released in China as Piano Player and minted Rs 334 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross earnings to Rs 440 crore. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is one of the most profitable Bollywood films.

3. Andhadhun was first offered to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Andhadhun was first offered to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
3/5

Before Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan had offered Andhadhun to Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In 2021, Kapoor revealed how he lost out the film during his Q&A session on Instagram. When one netizen asked him, "Do you regret passing on Andhadhun? What made you not do the film?", Harsh replied, "This is a misconception. I actually had said yes to the film upon hearing it. But Bhavesh Joshi got delayed and my dates were not working out so I lost the film." Bhavesh Joshi Superhero bombed at the box office upon its release in 2018, but has gained a cult following in the recent years.

4. Andhadhun won three National Film Awards

Andhadhun won three National Film Awards
4/5

After impressing the audiences and critics worldwide, Andhadhun won three National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi to Sriram Raghavan, Best Actor to Ayushmann Khurrana, and Best Screenplay to Sriram Raghavan,  Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

5. Andhadhun remakes

Andhadhun remakes
5/5

Andhadhun has been remade thrice in the south Indian languages. Its Telugu remake Maestro, headlined by Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Malayalam remake Bhramam, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas, were OTT releases on Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video, respectively, in 2021. The Tamil remake Andhagan, starring Prashanth and Simran, was released in the theatres this Friday on August 9, 2024.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards
Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews