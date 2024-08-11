This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

3/5

Before Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan had offered Andhadhun to Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In 2021, Kapoor revealed how he lost out the film during his Q&A session on Instagram. When one netizen asked him, "Do you regret passing on Andhadhun? What made you not do the film?", Harsh replied, "This is a misconception. I actually had said yes to the film upon hearing it. But Bhavesh Joshi got delayed and my dates were not working out so I lost the film." Bhavesh Joshi Superhero bombed at the box office upon its release in 2018, but has gained a cult following in the recent years.