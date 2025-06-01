3 . When OP Ralhan shouted at Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is known for giving importance to time. However, he earned the punctuality of time while working with such magical storytellers. Amitabh lead Ralhan's Bandhe Haath, and during the shoot of the film, he arrived 30 minutes late. What happened next, Amitabh himself narrated in his blog. "Landed up half an hour late for the shoot at RK Studios for ‘Bandhe Haath’ .. OP Ralhan the director screamed reprimanded me and shut shop .. shoot cancelled and announced in the open to many listening on .. embarrassed beyond .. early lessons learnt."