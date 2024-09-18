This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has been postponed indefinitely and it has become one of the most-discussed films of recent times. Kangana's directorial Emergency is based on the 1975 Indian Emergency under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency was considered as one of the 'darkest phase' of the Indian history, and in that phase, there was a film that was banned for three years.