1 . Meet Sarika: The actress who had to joins films at 5 for family

Sarika Thakur was born on October 5, 1960, and her life has been tough ever since she was a child. At 5, Sarika's father abandoned her, and the entire responsibility of Sarika was left to her mother. Soon she had to join films and worked as a child artiste. In no time, Baby Sarika became a popular child artiste due to her performances in movies like Majhli Didi, Hamraaz, and Satyakam.