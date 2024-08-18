This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, later movie became...

5/5

After Jaani Dushman flopped, Rajkummar Kohli quit direction. Singer Sonu Nigam, who made his acting debut with this film, also quit acting after doing a few more movies. Actresses Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell, and actor Siddharth Ray's careers also ended with this film.

Over the years, Jaani Dushman earned a following due to television re-runs. The movie inspired several jokes and memes. The film was also ridiculed and criticised by many popular YouTubers.

