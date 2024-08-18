This box office disaster had 4 stars, copied scenes from Hollywood classics, director quit films, later movie became...

This 2002 movie was much-hyped for the use of the special effects. But these VFX-driven scenes were frame-to-frame copies of iconic Hollywood actioners
It is said that few movies are so bad, they are actually good. This film has also earned the title over the years. At the release, this multi-starrer was panned by critics and the audience. However, with time, this movie got its audience on television, and it gained popularity in cringe-watching content.
1. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli decided to re-launch the career of his son, Armaan Kohli, and thus he remade his own film Nagin (1976) and gave it a new plot twist with several VFX shots. The name of this film was also inspired by Kohli's previous ensemble blockbuster released in 1979.
2. The ensamble star cast of Jaani Dushman
Rajkumar Kohli was known for helming superhit multi-starrers. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani also had several actors, including action stars, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, along with Manisha Koirala, Armaan Kohli, Sharad Kapoor, Sonu Nigam as Vivek Saxena / Vicky, Karan's younger brother, Kiran Rathod, Rambha, Siddharth Ray, Rajat Bedi, Aftab Shivdasani, Raj Babbar, and several other actors.
3. Jaani Dushman copied scenes from...
The action scenes of Jaani Dushman were copied from Hollywood action classics, including The Terminator and The Matrrix. The VFX shots and the entire scene look like a copy-paste of the OG classics.
4. Box office collection of Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Jaani Dushman was released in the cinemas on August 15, 2002, and it earned overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and audiences. Made in a reported budget of Rs 18 crores, the film could gross only Rs 11 crores from India.
5. The effect of Jaani Dushman's failure
After Jaani Dushman flopped, Rajkummar Kohli quit direction. Singer Sonu Nigam, who made his acting debut with this film, also quit acting after doing a few more movies. Actresses Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell, and actor Siddharth Ray's careers also ended with this film.
Over the years, Jaani Dushman earned a following due to television re-runs. The movie inspired several jokes and memes. The film was also ridiculed and criticised by many popular YouTubers.
