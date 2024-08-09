This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, film's actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This film was offered to Kangana Ranaut, but she reportedly rejected the film. Made with a reported budget of Rs 28 crores, the film grossed Rs 116 crore worldwide.
Bollywood has produced some impactful women-oriented films. Today we will discuss a film that set new records at the box office and is still considered one of the most powerful women-oriented films from the 2010s.
1. The Dirty Picture
In 2011, producer Ekta Kapoor collaborated with director Milan Lutharia with The Dirty Picture, a biographical film based on the life of south siren Silk Smitha.
2. The star cast of The Dirty Picture
The Dirty Picture was led by Vidya Balan, who played Reshma/ Silk, along with Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Anju Mahendru in key roles.
3. Actors who rejected The Dirty Picture
As per the news reports, Vidya Balan wasn't the first choice for the role, and the makers did approach Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu for Reshma. But both actresses rejected the role.
4. Box office collection of The Dirty Picture
As per Sacnilk, The Dirty Picture was made on a budget of Rs 28 crores, the film grossed Rs 116 crores worldwide, making it a sensational blockbuster.
5. Vidya Balan got addicted to cigarettes post The Dirty Picture
For her character, Vidya Balan reportedly used to smoke 15 cigarettes in 2 hours, and after the film, she became addicted to cigarettes. While appearing on Unfiltered with Samdish, Vidya said, "I don’t think I should say this on camera but I enjoy smoking. If you told me that there is no harm that a cigarette would do then I would have become a smoker. I love the smell of smoke. Even at bus stops in my college days, I would sit next to people who would smoke. After The Dirty Picture, I got addicted. I would smoke 2-3 cigarettes a day.”
6. Vidya Balan gained 12 kilos for the role
To play Silk, Vidya Balan gained 12 kilos, and she even became addicted to smoking. Vidya's hard work and dedication towards the film earned her National Film Award for Best Actress at the 59th National Film Awards for her performance in the film.
