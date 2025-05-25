2 . Mr India was written for Amitabh Bachchan, was rejected by...

2

Mr India was written by Salim-Javed. This was their last project before they parted ways. As per the news reports, Mr India was written for Amitabh Bachchan, but he was busy in politics, and had some date issues. Thus, he rejected the film. After getting rejected from Bachchan, Salim-Javed also reportedly approached Rajesh Khanna for the film, but he also declined due to its subject of invisibility. There were also reports that even Kamal Haasan was approached for the titular role, but he also rejected the film.