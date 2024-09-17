This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

3/6

As per several media reports, several actors rejected Race. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn was approached to play Robert D'Costa, but he rejected the offer, and Anil Kapoor got the role. Even Akshay Kumar was approached to play Ranveer Singh, but he rejected the film, and Saif Ali Khan, who was initially signed for younger brother Rajiv Singh, got the role of Ranveer Singh.

As IMDb reported, Fardeen Khan and John Abraham were approached to play Rajiv Singh, but they both rejected the film, and Akshaye Khanna was finalised. John later played the main villain in Race 2. Speaking about the female protagonists, even Priyanka Chopra was reportedly approached to play Sonia, but she rejected the film, and Bipasha Basu was finalised.