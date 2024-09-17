This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

One of the biggest hits of 2008 was rejected by the biggest Bollywood stars, but it started a new franchise.
The director-duo Abbas Mustan has directed several successful films. However, even after directing films like Baazigar, Khiladi, and Soldier, their 2008 suspense thriller was rejected by several actors. Later, when this film was released became one of the biggest hits of the year.
1. Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna's Race
In 2008, Abbas Mustan brought a suspense-thriller, where the entire lead cast was in grey shades. Race starred an ensemble cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy.
2. Race was loosely inspired by...
Race was loosely inspired by the Hollywood film Goodbye Lover (1998). Though the original movie was a box office bomb, it earned a cult status among moviegoers.
3. Race was rejected by...
As per several media reports, several actors rejected Race. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn was approached to play Robert D'Costa, but he rejected the offer, and Anil Kapoor got the role. Even Akshay Kumar was approached to play Ranveer Singh, but he rejected the film, and Saif Ali Khan, who was initially signed for younger brother Rajiv Singh, got the role of Ranveer Singh.
As IMDb reported, Fardeen Khan and John Abraham were approached to play Rajiv Singh, but they both rejected the film, and Akshaye Khanna was finalised. John later played the main villain in Race 2. Speaking about the female protagonists, even Priyanka Chopra was reportedly approached to play Sonia, but she rejected the film, and Bipasha Basu was finalised.
4. Box office collection of Race
Race was released in the cinemas on March 21, 2008. As Box Office India reported, Race was made on a budget of Rs 46 crores, grossing Rs 103 crores worldwide. The net gross of the film was Rs 60 crores.
5. The success of Race inspired new movie franchise
The success of Race inspired the producers to develop two sequels. Race 2 (2013) brought the original cast with new additions of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone. Race 3 (2018) was a spiritual successor, with a new cast, except Anil Kapoor. Race 2 was a commercial success, but Salman Khan's Race 3 was declared average, despite grossing Rs 300 crores worldwide. Race 3 is also considered the worst film from the franchise.
6. Saif Ali Khan to return in Race 4?
As per the latest media reports, Saif Ali Khan is approached to lead the fourth instalment of Race, and the actor is most likely to return in the franchise.
