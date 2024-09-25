This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This comedy film was rejected by the critics, but it received well among the audience, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
90s' star Govinda went through a bad phase in 2000. His break from films for politics further dented his career. However, he made his comeback with a comedy entertainer and proved his mettle again, despite sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
1. Govinda's comeback film was Bhagam Bhag
In 2006, director Priyadarshan brought Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal for comedy thriller Bhagam Bhag.
2. Bhagam Bhag was inspired from?
Bhagam Bhag adapted certain subplots of the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking (1995) which itself was based on Vertigo (1958).
3. Not Govinda, but this actor was the original choice for Bhagam Bhag
Govinda was not the original choice for the film. Initially, the film was planned with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. This cast would have been widely appreciated as it holds the recall value of Hera Pheri (which was also directed by Priyadarshan).
4. Why Suniel Shetty backed out from Bhagam Bhag
Suniel Shetty was geared up to reunite with his favourite duo, but reportedly Govinda approached him and discussed his bad phase in films. Govinda asked him to help in his comeback vehicle. Thus, Suniel, who was also producing the film, decided to step down and give his role to Govinda.
5. Box office collection of Bhagam Bhag
Bhagam Bhag was released in cinemas on December 21, 2006. The film met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, but it was widely appreciated among the audience. As Box Office India reported, Bhagam Bhag was made in a budget of Rs 32 crore and grossed Rs 67 crores worldwide. The total net gross was 40 crores.
