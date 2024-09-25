This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

5/5

Bhagam Bhag was released in cinemas on December 21, 2006. The film met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, but it was widely appreciated among the audience. As Box Office India reported, Bhagam Bhag was made in a budget of Rs 32 crore and grossed Rs 67 crores worldwide. The total net gross was 40 crores.

Read: Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us