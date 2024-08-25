This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

A film starring two biggest stalwarts of Bollywood-Amitabh Bachchan, and Dilip Kumar, directed by the maker of India's biggest blockbuster, Sholay, released with huge expectations at the box office. But the film couldn't satisfy the fans of the megastar and became an average grosser.
In 1982, director Ramesh Sippy brought two icons of Bollywood. The movie was hugely anticipated among the audience for its stellar star cast and promising plot. However, when the film was finally released, it couldn't stand up to the expectations of the fans and underperformed at the box office. Today, this film is considered a classic piece of Indian cinema. But during those years, even the director and star cast admitted that they failed to deliver a big blockbuster.
1. Ramesh Sippy's Shakti
Director Ramesh Sippy brought together Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar in the action-drama Shakti (1982). The movie also stars Rakhee, Smita Patel, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri in key roles. Ashok Kumar also appears in a special appearance, and Anil Kapoor is also seen in a brief role of Ravi Kumar (son of Amitbh's Vijay and Smita's Roma).
2. Shakti was delayed for 3 years
As per the media reports, Shakti was announced in 1977 and a mahurat was kept in the same year. However, the project went on the floors in 1980, as Sippy wanted to complete his Shaan first.
3. Shakti was inspired from...
Shakti was inspired by the Tamil hit Thangappathakkam. The 1974 film starred Sivaji Ganesan, K. R. Vijaya, Srikanth, and Prameela in key roles. The Tamil action-drama was a silver jubilee hit. Apart from the Tamil hit, there were similarities drawn between Shakit and Hollywood classic Heat.
4. When Amitabh Bachchan decided to quit Shakti...
As per the media reports, Amitabh, who is a huge admirer of the late actor Dilip, rejected Shakti after he got to know that Kumar will play his on-screen father. Bachchan thought how can he work with such a great artist? He shared his feelings with Ramesh Sippy and decided to leave the film. As soon as Dilip Kumar came to know about it, he reportedly called the actor and said, “Amit, don’t say no to this film. I want to do a film with you and learn a lot from you”.
5. Box office collection of Shakti
Shakti was released in the cinemas on October 1, 1982, with positive critical reception, but mixed public response. The movie was expected to become the next box office dhamaka from Sippy and Bachchan. But despite the promising combo of Dilip and Amitabh, the film couldn't fulfil the box office expectations. The film went on to become an average grosser and became eighth highest-grossing film of 1982. In the same year, Bachchan delivered superhits Namak Halaal and Khud-Daar.
6. Ramesh Sippy on Shakti's underperformance at the box office
Ramesh in a recent interview with Lallantop agreed that the film underperformed, and explained where it lacked. He said, "By the time Shakti was released, Bachchan sahab became an institution. He would do everything in the film — from dancing, singing, fighting to romancing. So, it was a one-man performance. When Shakti came, it felt like people got disappointed. The frontbencher audience didn’t get that satisfaction. But a film’s story has some limitations.”
