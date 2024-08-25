This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

4/6

As per the media reports, Amitabh, who is a huge admirer of the late actor Dilip, rejected Shakti after he got to know that Kumar will play his on-screen father. Bachchan thought how can he work with such a great artist? He shared his feelings with Ramesh Sippy and decided to leave the film. As soon as Dilip Kumar came to know about it, he reportedly called the actor and said, “Amit, don’t say no to this film. I want to do a film with you and learn a lot from you”.