This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

In the recently released docu-series Angry Young Men, Javed Akhtar and other members of the film fraternity confessed to the failure of Immaan Dharam by many people from the film industry, including writers.

Analysing the failure of the film, Javed Akhtar said, "In every script, we added a little salt to make it intense and serious. With Immaan Dharam, we made an entire dish with salt. Meaning there was no entertainment value in the film. Salman Khan (son of Salim Khan) said that the movie lost its charm during the intermission.

