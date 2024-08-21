This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This movie was released a week before Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony, and it was a box office disaster despite being written by Salim-Javed.
Writer duo Salim-Javed has written some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. However, after delivering back-to-back hits, the duo gave a dud, which was celebrated by the film industry, and it was the first major blow to the terrific duo.
1. Immaan Dharam
Producer Premji bought the story of Immaan Dharam from Salim-Javed, and the director Desh Mukherjee brought Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor with action drama. The film was released with much fanfare on January 7, 1977.
2. The ensamble star cast of Immaan Dharam
The action drama was led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, along with Sanjeev Kumar, Rekha, Aparna Sen, Helen, Prem Chopra, Utpal Dutt, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, and Satyen Kappu in key roles.
3. Actors who rejected Immaan Dharam
As per the news report, the movie was offered to Dilip Kumar, but he rejected the film, and Sanjeev Kumar was finalised for the role. Similarly, Parveen Babi was also offered the female lead, but even she rejected it and Helen was finalised.
4. Box office collection of Immaan Dharam
Immaan Dharam was released with much fanfare, but the movie met with negative reception from the critics and the audience. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Immaan Dharam collected only Rs 1.30 crores.
5. Immaan Dharam's failure was celebrated by film industry
In the recently released docu-series Angry Young Men, Javed Akhtar and other members of the film fraternity confessed to the failure of Immaan Dharam by many people from the film industry, including writers.
Analysing the failure of the film, Javed Akhtar said, "In every script, we added a little salt to make it intense and serious. With Immaan Dharam, we made an entire dish with salt. Meaning there was no entertainment value in the film. Salman Khan (son of Salim Khan) said that the movie lost its charm during the intermission.
