trendingPhotosDetail

English

3108400

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This film launched the careers of two Bollywood actors, and it was expected to do wonders at the box office. However, the movie was a major flop at the box office, but gained cult status on TV, and became kids' favourite movie.

Ajay Devgn has starred in several successful films during his career. However, one of his films was a major flop. Though he had an extended cameo, the movie was promoted with Ajay Devgn on the posters. Despite being directed by one of the finest director-duo, the movie was a major flop at theatres.

1. Taarzan: The Wonder Car

1/6 In 2004, director-duo Abbas Mustan brought the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car and launched the careers of Ayesha Takia and Vatsal Sheth.

2. Taarzan was loosely inspired from...

2/6 Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Sheth and Ayesha Takia's actioner was loosely inspired by Stephen King's Christine (1983). However, unlike the Hollywood horror classic, Taarzan was catered to the family audience.

3. Actors who rejected Taarzan: The Wonder Car

3/6 As per the media reports, Amitabh Bachchan was approached to play the extended cameo of Deven Chaudhary, but he rejected the film, and Ajay Devgn replaced him. Similarly, Tabu was also approached to play Ajay's wife, but she rejected, and later her role was scrapped.

4. Box office collection of Taarzan: The Wonder Car

4/6 As Box Office India reported, Taarzan was made on a budget of Rs 14 crores, and the movie grossed only Rs 6.20 crores worldwide. The net gross of the film was Rs 4.25 crores only.

5. Taarzan gained cult status on...

5/6 Although Taarzan was a theatrical flop, the film found its audience on television. The film gained popularity among kids, and with the repeated re-run on TV, the movie gained a cult status among moviegoers.