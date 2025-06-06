1 . Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi made her Bollywood debut in 1973 with the film Charitra, opposite cricketer Salim Durrani. Although the film failed at the box office, Parveen caught the attention of filmmakers.

Her big breakthrough came with Deewaar (1975), where she played the role of Anita, a prostitute. The film’s massive success helped cement her position as a leading actress in the industry.

During her career, Parveen Babi featured in several blockbuster films alongside top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Dharmendra, and Vinod Khanna. Her on-screen pairing with Amitabh Bachchan was especially iconic—they worked together in eight films, all of which turned out to be hits or superhits.