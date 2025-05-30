4 . Love Affair with Dilip Kumar and Brother’s Threat

Kamini Kaushal and Dilip Kumar fell in love during the filming of Shaheed in 1948. Their emotional bond grew strong, and they even thought about marriage. However, their relationship hit a turning point when Kamini’s brother found out.

Furious that his married sister was involved with another man, he reportedly threatened Dilip Kumar, demanding he end the relationship or face serious consequences. This warning deeply affected both actors. Kamini, torn between her duty to her family and her love for Dilip, ultimately decided not to go against her loved ones.