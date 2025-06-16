1 . Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria stepped into Bollywood in 2001 with Lajja, a film packed with stars like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Mahima Chaudhary, Jackie Shroff, and Ajay Devgn.

As a newcomer, Aarti felt the pressure of performing alongside such legends. But nothing prepared her for what happened next during one particular scene.