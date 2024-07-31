This actor was a surgeon, had 2 failed marriages, nearly rejected iconic role that made him star, was worshipped by fans

3/5

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nitish said he was offered to play Vidhur, but the plan dropped soon. He was offered Nakul and Sahdev, but he turned them down, as he wanted to play Abhimanyu. However, he was then approached by Lord Krishna, but Nitish wasn't sure if he would be able to justify 'mahanayak' on the screen. Nitish avoided the screen test for the same role. However, he bumped into BR Chopra at a studio, and the latter convinced him to at least give an audition for the role. Nitish did, and he got selected for Vasudev.