This actor was a surgeon, had 2 failed marriages, nearly rejected iconic role that made him star, was worshipped by fans

Before becoming Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu on-screen, he was a veterinarian surgeon and used to work at Mumbai and Pune race courses.

  • Jul 31, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

It's said that one big hit is all an actor needs to change his career. Today we will discuss an actor, director, and screenwriter, who has earned lifetime recognition with his iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna on television. 

1. Meet Nitish Bhardwaj- The on-screen Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu

1/5

Nitish is known majorly for his iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat (1988). He is also known for playing Lord Vishnu in another Chopra's hit series Vishnu Puran (2000).

2. Before becoming an actor, Nitish Bharadwaj was a veterinarian surgeon

2/5

Hailing from a family of highly educated professionals, Nitish Bhardwaj started his career as a professional veterinary surgeon and worked as an assistant veterinarian at a Race Course in Mumbai and Pune.

3. Nitish Bhardwaj didn't want to play Lord Krishna in Mahabharat

3/5

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nitish said he was offered to play Vidhur, but the plan dropped soon. He was offered Nakul and Sahdev, but he turned them down, as he wanted to play Abhimanyu. However, he was then approached by Lord Krishna, but Nitish wasn't sure if he would be able to justify 'mahanayak' on the screen. Nitish avoided the screen test for the same role. However, he bumped into BR Chopra at a studio, and the latter convinced him to at least give an audition for the role. Nitish did, and he got selected for Vasudev.

4. Nitish Bhardwaj's life before Mahabharat

4/5

Before becoming Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Nitish started his career in professional Marathi theatre with Sai Paranjapye and later shifted to Hindi theatre on advice from his friend Ravi Baswani. Later he started his career as the main Lead in many Marathi movies such as Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon, Nasheebwan, Anapekshit, Pasanta Ahe Mulgi, and several others. He has also done some Hindi films including Prem Shakti, Nache Naagin Gali Gali, Mohenjo Daro, and Kedarnath. Bharadwaj made his film direction debut in 2013 with a Marathi film starring Tanuja, Suhas Joshi and Sachin Khedekar titled Pitruroon.

5. Nitish Bhardwaj's failed marriages

5/5

Nitish Bhardwaj was first married to Vimla Patil in 1991. They have two children, a son and a daughter, and divorced in 2005. In 2009, Nitish married Smita Gate, an IAS officer and they have twin daughters. The couple got separated in 2019, and it was confirmed in January 2022. 

