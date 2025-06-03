1 . Early life

Kishore Sahu was born in what is now the Rajnandgaon district of India. Coming from a prestigious family, his father served as the prime minister under the Raja of Rajnandgaon State. Sahu pursued his higher education at the University of Nagpur, where he not only completed his graduation in 1937 but also actively took part in the Indian freedom movement. His love for literature and storytelling, developed during these early years, would later shape his journey in Indian cinema.