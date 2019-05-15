Search icon
These pictures of Ileana D'Cruz from her Fiji vacations will fill you with wanderlust!

Ileana D'Cruz shares her 5 favourite things to do in Fiji islands

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 15, 2019, 07:16 PM IST

Ileana D'Cruz is a beach bum. The actress loves to spend some quality time by the beaches and her favbourite place to unwid is the islands of Fiji. Why do we say so? Well, one look through her Instagram page and you'll know why she's in love with Fiji. 

Ileana D'Cruz recently revealed her fabourite 5 things to do in Fiji, that make her come back to visit the islands again and again. The actress shared a couple of pictures in an Instagram post, highlighting the reasons for the same. 

After going through the pictures, you're definitely going to be filled with wanderlust. Don't be surprised if you end up packing your bags for a Fijian vacay.

Check out the pictures right here:

1. Making new friends under the sea

Making new friends under the sea
1/5

Ileana D'Cruz captioned her Instagram post writing, "Everyone keeps asking me what is it about Fiji that I love so much! So here you go, these are a few of my favourite (Fiji) things" and listed 'making new friends' as the first one. 

2. Chilling with the locals

Chilling with the locals
2/5

The Raid actress had shared her top 5 things to do in Fiji. Apart from making new friends, Ileana likes to mingle with the local people of the islands. 'Chilling with the locals' was the second reason on her list.

3. Enjoying Kava

Enjoying Kava
3/5

Another good part about meeting and mingling with the locals of any place is the local food that you get to savour. Ileana too seems to be a fan of the local Fijian beverage Kawa. Enjoying Kawan is at number three on her list of things to do in Fiji.

4. Warm bear hugs from kids

Warm bear hugs from kids
4/5

What in the world can not be fixed by a warm hug? Ileana's fourth absolute favourite thing about Fiji is, 'Enjoying warm bear hugs from these adorable little munchkins'. 

5. Drinking in the Fijian sunset!

Drinking in the Fijian sunset!
5/5

Ileana liked to get drunk on the changing hues of the sky during the sunset in Fiji. She lists, 'Drinking in the colours of the Fijian sunset' as the fifth one on her list. 

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

 

(All images via Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

