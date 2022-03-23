'The Kashmir Files': Know how much Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi charged for film

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is unstoppable at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher in the lead, registered a strong second weekend, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. In India too, 'The Kashmir Files' has been creating history at the box office and recently overtook Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' in second-week collections. The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 with every passing day since its release on March 11.

The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It has become one of the most talked-about films of recent times and stirred up debates among people from all walks of life including politicians who have been expressing their views on 'The Kashmir Files'.

READ: 'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut gets cheeky with paps, says 'achi film bhi dekhlo for a change...' - WATCH

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, as 'The Kashmir Files' continues to wreak havoc at the box office, let us tell you how much did the star cast charge for the film. Take a look.