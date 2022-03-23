'The Kashmir Files': Know how much Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi charged for film

'The Kashmir Files' which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, others.
Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is unstoppable at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher in the lead, registered a strong second weekend, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. In India too, 'The Kashmir Files' has been creating history at the box office and recently overtook Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' in second-week collections. The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 with every passing day since its release on March 11.
The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It has become one of the most talked-about films of recent times and stirred up debates among people from all walks of life including politicians who have been expressing their views on 'The Kashmir Files'.
READ: 'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut gets cheeky with paps, says 'achi film bhi dekhlo for a change...' - WATCH
The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, as 'The Kashmir Files' continues to wreak havoc at the box office, let us tell you how much did the star cast charge for the film. Take a look.
1. 'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher
As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, actor Anupam Kher who essays the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit has reportedly charged a fee of Rs 1 crore for the film.
2. 'The Kashmir Files': Mithun Chakraborty
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty reportedly charged a sum of Rs 1.5 crore for 'The Kashmir Files', as reported by bollywoodlife.com.
3. 'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi
Actress Pallavi Joshi, who plays the role of Radhika Menon in 'The Kashmir Files', reportedly charged a fee of Rs. 50-70 lakhs, as per a bollywoodlife.com report.
4. 'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Director Vivek Agnihotri who is currently basking in the box office and critical success of 'The Kashmir Files', reportedly charges Rs 1 crore for the film.
5. 'The Kashmir Files': Mrinal Kulkarni
Actress Mrinal Kulkarni essays the role of Laxmi Dutt in the film. As per a bollywoodlife.com report, she reportedly charged Rs. 50 lakhs for 'The Kashmir Files'.
6. 'The Kashmir Files': Darshan Kumaar
Actor Darshan Kumar plays the role of Krishna Pandit in 'The Kashmir Files'. He reportedly charged Rs 45 lakhs for the film.