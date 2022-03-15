From 'The Kashmir Files' to 'Haider', films set against the backdrop of Kashmir

With 'The Kashmir Files' winning the hearts of the audience, here's a look at other films with Kashmir as its main premise.
The recently released 'The Kashmir Files' is being loved by the masses, but it's not the first time that filmmakers have set their movies with Kashmir as the backdrop. From Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider' to Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', here are some other movies highlighting the problems faced by Kashmir and its people. (All images: File photos)
1. The Kashmir Files
Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. The film is running to packed theatres across the nation and Anupam Kher's towering act is being hailed as the performance of a lifetime. Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and Mrinal Kulkarni feature in pivotal roles.
2. Haider
Vishal Bhardwaj adapted William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet' and set it against the backdrop of the Kashmir insurgency in 1995. Winner of five National Awards, the 2014 film is regarded as one of the most politically important films made in Indian cinema. 'Haider' features powerful performances from Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, and Irrfan Khan.
3. Shikara
Featuring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles, 'Shikara' also delved into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. It was inspired by the book 'Our Moon Has Blood Clots' written by Rahul Pandita, who also co-wrote the 2020 film with its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, whose family was forced to flee Kashmir.
4. Shaurya
Set during the insurgency period in Jammu and Kashmir, 'Shaurya' was a courtroom drama loosely adapted from the 1992 American film 'A Few Good Men'. The court-martial of an Indian army officer leads to the unraveling of the human rights violations in the valley. Deepak Dobriyal, Kay Kay Menon, Minissha Lamba, and Rahul Bose star in this 2008 film.
5. Roja
Starring Madhoo in the titular role and Arvind Swami as her husband who gets kidnapped by the militants in Kashmir, the 1992 romantic-thriller was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. 'Roja' is the first film in Mani Ratnam's terrorism trilogy with the other two beings 'Bombay' in 1995 and 'Dil Se...' in 1998.