From 'The Kashmir Files' to 'Haider', films set against the backdrop of Kashmir

With 'The Kashmir Files' winning the hearts of the audience, here's a look at other films with Kashmir as its main premise.

The recently released 'The Kashmir Files' is being loved by the masses, but it's not the first time that filmmakers have set their movies with Kashmir as the backdrop. From Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider' to Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', here are some other movies highlighting the problems faced by Kashmir and its people. (All images: File photos)