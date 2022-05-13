The Kashmir Files, Bell Bottom, Padmavat: Indian films that were banned abroad

The Kashmir Files is not the only Indian film to be banned by another country. Below is a list of other Indian films that were banned abroad.
Singapore recently banned the Indian film, The Kashmir Files', about the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir, citing concerns over its "potential to cause enmity between different communities".
The Kashmir Files has proved a box office hit in India and several other countries, however, the Singapore government banned the film citing it as a "one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir."
But, The Kashmir Files is not the only Indian film to be banned by another country. Below is a list of other Indian films that were banned abroad previously. Have a look:
1. The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Kashmir Files which was released earlier this year, called for some major controversies and outrage in the society. Though the film got critical acclaim and was a box office success, a section of the audience tagged the film as ‘provocative’, ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘agenda-based’. Now, Singapore has put a ban on the film. "The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir," the Singapore government said in a statement. "These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multi-racial and multi-religious society," the statement added.
2. Bell Bottom
Bell Bottom directed by Ranjit Tiwary is a story based on true events of hijacking incidents in India by Khalistani Separatists in the mid-1980s like the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings. In the film, Akshay Kumar played the role of a RAW agent. The film certification authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar banned the screening of BellBottom in their countries because of alleged ‘tampering with historical facts’.
3. Neerja
Ram Madhvani directed Neerja starring actress Sonam Kapoor was banned in Pakistan allegedly for showing the country in poor light. Based on real incidents during the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73 at the Karachi airport in 1986, the film was banned in Pakistan without even being submitted to the censor boards.
4. Fiza
Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Fiza' was banned in Malaysia after it was reported that the government sources were offended by the portrayal of a Muslim protagonist as a terrorist.
5. Delhi Belly
Former actor Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly was banned in Nepal after the country's Film Censor Board complained that the Abhinay Deo-directed film was full of obscene dialogues and vulgar content.
6. Padmavat
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat was banned in Malaysia apparently because it maligned the image of the particular region. A Muslim-majority country, Malaysia banned the film over concerns regarding 'sensitivities of Islam'.
7. The Dirty Picture
Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Dirty Picture' got banned in Qatar in 2011 for its explicit content.
8. Oh My God
Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's Oh My God was banned in UAE, other middle east countries and in Malaysia. It was alleged the film contained sensitive religious scenes.
9. Bombay
Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami starrer Bombay, directed by Mani Ratnam was banned in Singapore. The Government cited the film had content that could induce riots.