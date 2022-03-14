'The Kashmir Files': 5 reasons why Vivek Agnihotri's film has emerged as a box-office success

'The Kashmir Files' has set the box-office on fire with earning Rs 27.15 crore in its first weekend.
Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' has managed to surprise everyone by emerging as a sleeper hit with earning Rs 27.15 crore in its first weekend despite competition from Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' and the continued success of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Here are the five reasons why the film has worked at the box office. (All images: File photos)
1. The Kashmir Files - Subject
Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' attempts to show the true picture behind the mass genocide that took place in the Kashmir valley. It has touched the hearts of families who had to flee their homes after the tragic chapter in Indian history, which has never been shown to the public before.
2. Anupam Kher's performance
Anupam Kher's emotional and heartbreaking performance has been regarded as the soul of the film. Kher, who himself was born in the Kashmiri Pandit family, portrays Pushkar Nath Pandit, one of the victims of the 1990 tragedy. Coincidentally, Kher's character shares the same name as his father, Pushkar Nath Kher.
3. Word-of-mouth publicity
The major factor behind the success of 'The Kashmir Files' is said to be word-of-mouth publicity as people have been continuously applauding the film on social media. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared multiple videos of audience reactions on his Twitter account, in which viewers are seen breaking into tears after coming out of the theatres.
4. The Kapil Sharma Show controversy
Vivek Agnihotri alleged that Kapil Sharma refused to invite 'The Kashmir Files' team on his comedy talk show since the movie featured no big star in its cast. Though later Kapil tweeted that this claim is entirely false and asked people to not believe in a one-sided story. This controversy also led to people's attention towards the film.
5. Tax-free in multiple states
As of March 14, 'The Kashmir Files' has been declared tax-free in four states - Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. The director along with its producer Abhishek Agarwal and actress Pallavi Joshi had met PM Modi on Saturday, who appreciated the hard-hitting political-drama film.