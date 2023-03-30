Search icon
The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary scorches the internet in hot pics wearing just an unbuttoned shirt

Shreya Dhanwanthary caused a flutter recently as she shared some exciting new pictures from her latest shoot on the social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Shreya Dhanwanthary, best known for her appearance in shows like The Family Man and Scam 1992 and film Chup Revenge of the Artist, shared some bold and sexy pictures of herself on the internet recently. The pictures had the actress dressed in nothing but an unbuttoned shirt.

1. Shreya Dhanwanthary photos

Shreya Dhanwanthary photos
1/5

Shreya Dhanwanthary shared monochrome pictures of herself dressed in a white unbuttoned shirt on her Instagram. In multiple posts, the actress shared pics of herself in various poses

2. Shreya Dhanwanthary hot photos

Shreya Dhanwanthary hot photos
2/5

The actress' uninhibited and bold look was appreciated by fans, who praised her for her new avatar.

3. Shreya Dhanwanthary pics

Shreya Dhanwanthary pics
3/5

Shreya Dhanwanthary did not a caption to any of the pictures except just writing 'monochrome' and tagging the photographer Sahil Behl.

4. Shreya Dhanwanthary's web series

Shreya Dhanwanthary's web series
4/5

Shreya Dhanwanthary rose to fame with the 2016 TV show Ladies Room before she was noticed in web series The Family Man and Scam 1992. She had a lead role in the latter.

5. Shreya Dhanwanthary's films

Shreya Dhanwanthary's films
5/5

Shreya Dhanwanthary made her film debut in 2009 with the Telugu movie Josh. Last year, she was seen in two major films - Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

