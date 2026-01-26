FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

A new realiy show, The 50, will be premiering soon on JioHotstar and Colors. In Part One of Five galleries, here are the 10 confirmed contestants of the show.

Simran Singh | Jan 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

1.Karan Patel

Karan Patel
1

The television star Karan Patel, popularly known for playing Raman Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is making his debut in reality shows with The 50. 

2.Mr Faizu

Mr Faizu
2

A prominent Indian social media influencer, actor, and model, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is participating in The 50. With over 32 million Instagram followers, Mr Faisu, is currently among the most popular contestant in the show. 

3.Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal
3

Popular reality star and actress Divya Agarwal will be competing with 49 others in the Lion's Den, putting out a strong competition for co-contestants. For the unversed, Divya won Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. 

4.Monalisa

Monalisa
4

Bhojpuri cinema star and hot TV actress Monalisa will also be particiapting in The 50. However, Monalisa isn't particiapting alone in the game. She's accompanied by her partner. 

5.Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
5

Monalisa's husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, will also be particiapting in The 50. This will be there fourth reality show after Nach Baliye, Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 10.

6.Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia
6

The popular vamp of television, Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is also entering The 50. Urvashi previously participated in Bigg Boss 6 and won the reality show.

7.Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare
7

Actor and reality star, Shiv Thakare is also entering the Lion's Den in The 50. He's the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and also become the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16. 

8.Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi
8

Shiny Doshi, popularly known for her performance in Saraswatichandra is making her comeback in TV with The 50. Shiny is also among the strongest contenders, and will put up a strong competition for 49 others. 

9.Prince Narula

Prince Narula
9

Prince Narula, another actor and reality show star, will be making the competition tough with his gameplay. For the unversed, Prince won four reality shows including MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

10.Nehal Chudassma

Nehal Chudassma
10

Actor, and Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal Chudasama will also be particiapting in The 50. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 19, and was evicted on Day 63. This is the first set of confirmed contestants gallery. Other four galleries will be updated in coming days. 

