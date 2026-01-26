The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’
PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2
Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?
Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit
Republic Day 2026: Donald Trump’s ‘historic bond’ message, a diplomacy or reset signal for India-US ties?
Tilak Varma to miss remainder of T20I series against New Zealand? BCCI clears the air
UPSC topper and Barmer collector Tina Dabi faces backlash over viral Republic Day video, WATCH what happened
UAE pulls out of key Pakistan airport deal: What does this mean for India?
Begging bowl to big spend: Pakistan to pay $1 billion annually to Donald Trump's Peace Board despite IMF bailout
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jan 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
1.Karan Patel
The television star Karan Patel, popularly known for playing Raman Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is making his debut in reality shows with The 50.
2.Mr Faizu
A prominent Indian social media influencer, actor, and model, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is participating in The 50. With over 32 million Instagram followers, Mr Faisu, is currently among the most popular contestant in the show.
3.Divya Agarwal
Popular reality star and actress Divya Agarwal will be competing with 49 others in the Lion's Den, putting out a strong competition for co-contestants. For the unversed, Divya won Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.
4.Monalisa
Bhojpuri cinema star and hot TV actress Monalisa will also be particiapting in The 50. However, Monalisa isn't particiapting alone in the game. She's accompanied by her partner.
5.Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Monalisa's husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, will also be particiapting in The 50. This will be there fourth reality show after Nach Baliye, Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 10.
6.Urvashi Dholakia
The popular vamp of television, Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is also entering The 50. Urvashi previously participated in Bigg Boss 6 and won the reality show.
7.Shiv Thakare
Actor and reality star, Shiv Thakare is also entering the Lion's Den in The 50. He's the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and also become the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16.
8.Shiny Doshi
Shiny Doshi, popularly known for her performance in Saraswatichandra is making her comeback in TV with The 50. Shiny is also among the strongest contenders, and will put up a strong competition for 49 others.
9.Prince Narula
Prince Narula, another actor and reality show star, will be making the competition tough with his gameplay. For the unversed, Prince won four reality shows including MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).
10.Nehal Chudassma
Actor, and Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal Chudasama will also be particiapting in The 50. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 19, and was evicted on Day 63. This is the first set of confirmed contestants gallery. Other four galleries will be updated in coming days.