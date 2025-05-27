4 . Why did Hema Malini say yes to working in Baghban opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Hema Malini said, "Before the mahurat of Baghban, BR Chopra met me and told me that he wants me to play the role perfectly just like he had desired. He narrated the story to me and I think, it was his blessing because of which the film did well. Till today, people talk about that film. I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting with me. After he left, I said, ‘Chaar itne bade bade ladko ke maa ka role karne toh bol raha hai. How can I do all this?’ My mother said, ‘No, no. You must do it. The story is good'."