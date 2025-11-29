FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

The highly anticipated romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein finally hit theatres this Friday. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon lead this Aanand L Rai directorial and here are their reported paychecks for the film.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 29, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

1.Tere Ishk Mein opening day collection

Tere Ishk Mein opening day collection
1

Tere Ishk Mein has taken a solid start at the box office with the opening day collections of Rs 16 crore net in India. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer intense romantic drama recorded one of the biggest non-holiday opening for a non-franchise film with exceptional footfalls across key circuits, from metros to Tier 1 and Tier 2 centres.

2.Dhanush fees for Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush fees for Tere Ishk Mein
2

As per reports, Dhanush has reportedly been paid three times more than Kriti Sanon's fees. He has charged Rs 15 crore for the film, which sees him playing Shankar Gurukkal, an angry hot headed person who becomes an Indian Air Force pilot after his heartbreak. The Tamil star is receiving incredible praise for his exceptional performance.

3.Kriti Sanon fees for Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon fees for Tere Ishk Mein
3

Kriti Sanon reportedly took home Rs 5 crore for Tere Ishk Mein. She plays Mukti Beniwal in the film, who wants to make Dhanush's Shankar into a non-violent person to validate her thesis. How Shankar and Mukti's worlds collide after seven years in Leh forms the movie's climax. Kriti is also earning immense love for her acting chops.

4.Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa connection

Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa connection
4

Tere Ishk Mein is the spiritual sequel of the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, which was also helmed by Aanand L Rai and starred Dhanush as Kundan, along with Sonam Kapoor. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reprises his role as Kundan's best friend Murari and guides Shankar in one of the most pivotal scenes in Tere Ishk Mein.

5.Tere Ishk Mein is AR Rahman musical

Tere Ishk Mein is AR Rahman musical
5

Tere Ishk Mein boasts of a superlative AR Rahman soundtrack, the best Hindi album of the year. With Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, Tere Zikr Mein, Jigar Thanda, and the Tere Ishk Mein title track; the musical offers varied songs across different genres that have already become chartbusters on streaming charts.

