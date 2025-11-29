Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...
MS Dhoni to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi? KL Rahul drops BIG hint for Thala fans
Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names
Stranger Things Season 5: Fans call El's missing toll number, get connected to Hawkins Police Station; video goes viral
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore
BCCI sends STRONG message to Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup 2027, asks him to 'focus on fitness and performance' and avoid...
Rumoured couple Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress fans with their red carpet appearances at 2025 Indian of the Year Awards; SEE pics
Amid Delhi, Mumbai toxic air, include these antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods to protect health from rising pollution levels
When Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol broke her silence on her bond with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'Deol family doesn't want to...'
'Besharam has raha hai': Netizens react to viral video of Karan Johar at Dharmendra's prayer meet - Watch
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 29, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
1.Tere Ishk Mein opening day collection
Tere Ishk Mein has taken a solid start at the box office with the opening day collections of Rs 16 crore net in India. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer intense romantic drama recorded one of the biggest non-holiday opening for a non-franchise film with exceptional footfalls across key circuits, from metros to Tier 1 and Tier 2 centres.
2.Dhanush fees for Tere Ishk Mein
As per reports, Dhanush has reportedly been paid three times more than Kriti Sanon's fees. He has charged Rs 15 crore for the film, which sees him playing Shankar Gurukkal, an angry hot headed person who becomes an Indian Air Force pilot after his heartbreak. The Tamil star is receiving incredible praise for his exceptional performance.
3.Kriti Sanon fees for Tere Ishk Mein
Kriti Sanon reportedly took home Rs 5 crore for Tere Ishk Mein. She plays Mukti Beniwal in the film, who wants to make Dhanush's Shankar into a non-violent person to validate her thesis. How Shankar and Mukti's worlds collide after seven years in Leh forms the movie's climax. Kriti is also earning immense love for her acting chops.
4.Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa connection
Tere Ishk Mein is the spiritual sequel of the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, which was also helmed by Aanand L Rai and starred Dhanush as Kundan, along with Sonam Kapoor. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reprises his role as Kundan's best friend Murari and guides Shankar in one of the most pivotal scenes in Tere Ishk Mein.
5.Tere Ishk Mein is AR Rahman musical
Tere Ishk Mein boasts of a superlative AR Rahman soundtrack, the best Hindi album of the year. With Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, Tere Zikr Mein, Jigar Thanda, and the Tere Ishk Mein title track; the musical offers varied songs across different genres that have already become chartbusters on streaming charts.